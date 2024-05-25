Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Global Payments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Global Payments by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,892. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.58. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $141.77.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

