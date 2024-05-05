U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,571 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in GSK by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 271.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. 4,048,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,257. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3762 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.61%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.