U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.32 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.85. 1,298,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,222. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. HSBC upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,727. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

