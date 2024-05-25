Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,834 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.22% of Dover worth $46,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $175,275,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Dover by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,319,000 after acquiring an additional 879,533 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dover by 2,173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,997,000 after acquiring an additional 781,189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dover by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,522,000 after acquiring an additional 226,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Dover by 469.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 252,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 208,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOV. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Dover Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DOV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $187.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

