Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,611,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lear by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lear by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Lear by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 107,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 49,070 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Lear by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 981,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,595,000 after acquiring an additional 391,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.44.

Lear Trading Up 1.5 %

LEA stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.71. 609,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,048. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.39. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $121.38 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

