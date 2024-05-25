Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,471 John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBSS traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,169. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.71. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.02 and a twelve month high of $127.26.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.29%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

