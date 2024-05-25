Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 582,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 131,797 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 428,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 54,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.0 %

WEC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.70. 2,221,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

