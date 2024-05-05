Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.44% of Builders FirstSource worth $90,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.33.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $7.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.81. 1,809,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,646. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

