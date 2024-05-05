Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,708 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.7 %

TTEK opened at $207.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.67. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.29 and a 52 week high of $208.76. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $620,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

