LSV Asset Management Has $196.66 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,749,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.09% of Skyworks Solutions worth $196,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $92.51. 3,562,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,420. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average is $101.84. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Skyworks Solutions

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.