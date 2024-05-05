U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 420,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $13,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 28,227 shares during the period.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PVAL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. 422,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,850. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $472.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.84. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $35.95.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.