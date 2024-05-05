Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $7.46 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,344 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $176.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.17.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 248.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

