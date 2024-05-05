Bellevue Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 243.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Davis Select International ETF worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Davis Select International ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter.

DINT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. 16,105 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36.

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

