U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $14,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,725. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $121.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.14 and a 200 day moving average of $87.04. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

