Summit Global Investments Has $563,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in CSX were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 784,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after purchasing an additional 77,461 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,855,000 after buying an additional 470,640 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 42,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
CSX Trading Up 0.8 %
CSX stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average is $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.
CSX Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on CSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
