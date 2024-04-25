Newmont (TSE:NGT) Shares Up 7.5%

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$56.93 and last traded at C$56.84. 327,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 243,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$71.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.02). Newmont had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of C$5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.4813847 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.09%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

