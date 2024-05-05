iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,985 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $32,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $113.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

