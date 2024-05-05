10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Bank of America

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen downgraded 10x Genomics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.50.

TXG opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average is $42.10.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $121,086.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,116,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $86,424.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $121,086.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares in the company, valued at $13,116,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $592,806. 10.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

