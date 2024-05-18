Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38,967 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $39,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Target Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $160.13. 4,005,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,327. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

