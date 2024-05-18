239 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,400,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,611 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,181,849,000 after acquiring an additional 600,638 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,997 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,862,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,631,021,000 after acquiring an additional 385,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,923,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,315,343,000 after purchasing an additional 229,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $164.47. 65,944,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,430,504. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $265.83 billion, a PE ratio of 241.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

