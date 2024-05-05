Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,436 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 5.26% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $37,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XSVM. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 335.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $54.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $773.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

