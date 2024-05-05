Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $33.42 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 922,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.26% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF worth $33,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,923 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FSMD opened at $37.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $217.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.02.

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.