Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $155.00 price target on the stock.

EL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.92.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.18. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $209.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

