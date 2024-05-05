Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,323 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.70% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $35,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,391,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 293,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 41,719 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

