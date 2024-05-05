CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $87.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.35.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

