Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $34.52 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,711 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $34,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a PE ratio of 80.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

