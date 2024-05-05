Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $140.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LDOS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.17.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $141.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.38. Leidos has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $143.35.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,937,000 after buying an additional 39,174 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,501,000 after purchasing an additional 272,090 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,554,000 after purchasing an additional 169,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $202,191,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,344,000 after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

