Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 121,896 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 873,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,896 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $36,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAY. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the third quarter worth $328,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $554.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

