LSV Asset Management Sells 102,747 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102,747 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.34% of Amgen worth $527,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $32.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.29. 9,644,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.50.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 145.62% and a net margin of 12.74%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.