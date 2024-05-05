Malaga Cove Capital LLC Raises Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.23. 1,244,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,142. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average of $85.10. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

