Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 119.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.60 and a 52-week high of $93.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.99.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

