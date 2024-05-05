LSV Asset Management Has $86.61 Million Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 656,995 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.30% of First American Financial worth $86,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 56,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,563,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,988,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 17.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,169,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,994,000 after purchasing an additional 473,961 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

First American Financial stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.38. The company had a trading volume of 524,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,033. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $65.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

