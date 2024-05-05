Solano Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Solano Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF comprises 1.0% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Solano Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,365,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 859,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 569,495 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 271,244 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,393,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,882,000 after buying an additional 214,283 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 903.6% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 169,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 153,025 shares during the period.

BATS FLQM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.84. 96,831 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.91. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.11.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

