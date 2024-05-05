Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.11. 22,153,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,042,146. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $108.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush dropped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.09.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

