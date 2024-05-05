Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 1,939 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.4% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

SCHW stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.04. 5,414,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,577,556. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The company has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,459 shares of company stock worth $36,371,155 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

