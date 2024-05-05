Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.56-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58.
Kimco Realty Price Performance
KIM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. 6,729,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45.
Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.14%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Kimco Realty
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
