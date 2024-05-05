First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 2.2% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $213,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,819. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.249 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

