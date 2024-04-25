Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 21,988 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,988 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 1,172.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

