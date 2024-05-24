Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNDX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of SNDX opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,159,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 22,501 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 894,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

See Also

