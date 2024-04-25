Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 80 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,424,000 after buying an additional 317,802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,864,000 after purchasing an additional 277,017 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,213,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,324,000 after purchasing an additional 137,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 509,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $178.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.17.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

