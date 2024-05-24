CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. CareDx has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $16.54.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. CareDx’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CareDx by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

