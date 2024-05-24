Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $202.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Wix.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Wix.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.81.

Wix.com Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $165.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 144.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $174.09.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

