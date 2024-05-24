enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Receives $34.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.
A number of analysts have commented on ENGN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On enGene
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of enGene during the first quarter worth $2,039,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at $6,264,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in enGene during the first quarter valued at $17,095,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at $10,441,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at $20,777,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.
enGene Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of ENGN stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. enGene has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90.
enGene Company Profile
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
