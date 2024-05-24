enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Receives $34.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of analysts have commented on ENGN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Get enGene alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENGN

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enGene

In related news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $717,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,036,153 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of enGene during the first quarter worth $2,039,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at $6,264,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in enGene during the first quarter valued at $17,095,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at $10,441,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at $20,777,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ENGN stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. enGene has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90.

enGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.