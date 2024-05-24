Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Loar in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOAR opened at $54.83 on Monday. Loar has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

In related news, Director M Chad Crow acquired 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,012.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

