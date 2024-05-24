Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $166.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.94.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $127.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,155.73 and a beta of 0.95. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $146.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,731 shares of company stock worth $3,248,319 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

