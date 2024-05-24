Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target to $42.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DYN. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.78.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 248,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $5,887,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 903,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,431,660.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $40,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,895,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 248,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $5,887,754.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 903,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,431,660.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 934,841 shares of company stock valued at $23,103,069 in the last ninety days. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,543,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $140,666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 47.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,440,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,629 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,821,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 444,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

