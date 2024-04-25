iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $91.59 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

