Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,568.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 32.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,291 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $31,546,183.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 689,930,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,665,304,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $31,546,183.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 689,930,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,665,304,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,995,889 shares of company stock worth $972,451,611 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $164.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

