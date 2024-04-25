Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $80.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.36% from the company’s current price.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average of $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.