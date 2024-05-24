Piper Sandler Trims Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price to $17.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.78.

LSPD opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.34. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,287,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 295,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

